DBKL to remove fence installed around Lorong TAR Aidilfitri bazaar after complaints from traders

DBKL personnel removing the barriers to make way for the Aidilfitri 2022 Bazaar at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR), April 7, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — Following complaints and grievances from traders, Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has decided to remove the fence installed around the Aidilfitri 2022 Bazaar at Lorong Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR).

Following that, DBKL will provide five entry points to the bazaar with enforcement and security control and visitors can enter the bazaar through any of these gates.

“All visitors are also required to scan the MySejahtera QR code at the entry point,” DBKL said in a statement today.

It added that the city council is always ready to face any eventuality, especially on security aspects through the use of closed-circuit television cameras (CCTV), field control by its enforcement team and deployment of staff operations room and maintenance team that is on 24 hours standby.

“Loudspeakers are also provided to ensure that information can be conveyed to all parties in the bazaar. No cooking activities are allowed in the bazaar area to reduce the risk of fire,” read the statement.

DBKL advises and reminds all traders to cooperate fully by complying with all instructions that have been set to ensure the smooth management of the bazaar.

“Traders are expected to be able to do business in a conducive environment while visitors can enjoy the convenience of shopping with peace of mind,” it said.

The Lorong TAR Aidil Fitri Bazaar 2022 which starts from the Campbell Complex up to the Masjid India intersection will start operating from April 9 until May 2. — Bernama