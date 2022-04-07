CovidNow: Over 44,000 children in Malaysia fully vaxxed

Children between the ages of five and 12 get their Covid-19 vaccine during the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Kids at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil February 3, 2022. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, April 7 — A total of 44,376 children aged between five and 11 years in Malaysia have completed the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme For Children (PICKids) as of yesterday.

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 1,353,370 children in the same group or 38.1 per cent of their population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

For adolescents aged between 12 and 17, a total of 2,855,208 individuals or 91.8 per cent have completed the vaccination and 2,953,452 individuals or 95 per cent have received the first dose of the vaccine.

As for the adult population, a total of 15,888,368 individuals or 67.5 per cent of their population have received the booster dose, while 22,955,102 individuals or 97.6 per cent have completed both doses of the vaccination and 23,232,340 or 98.8 per cent have received one dose of the vaccine.

A total of 25,487 doses of the vaccine were dispensed yesterday, with 2,631 given as first dose, 11,755 as second dose and 11,101 as booster dose, bringing the cumulative number of doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 69,069,817.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, a total of 32 deaths due to Covid-19 were reported in the country yesterday, with Johor and Selangor recording the highest number, at seven deaths each, followed by Perak (five), Terengganu (four) and three each in Kedah and Melaka.

Negri Sembilan, Kuala Lumpur and Perlis recorded one case each. — Bernama