Tabling of Anti-Party Hopping Bill postponed again, says law minister

KUALA LUMPUR, April 6 — The government has postponed the Federal Constitution (Amendments) 2022 Bill on Anti-Party Hopping and Limiting the Tenure of the Prime Minister.

The Bill was supposed to be tabled on Monday but de facto Law Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar was reported saying by English daily The Star that they needed more time to deliberate the definition of “party-hopping”.

“Yes it has been deferred,” Wan Junaidi was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, Pakatan Harapan leaders pledged their commitment to support the amendments to the Bill scheduled to be tabled at the special meeting in Parliament on April 11.

The Bill has been a major point of interest for the Opposition, especially as PH signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the government abstaining from various challenges to the government rule, in return for several concessions including the passing of a Bill to deter party-hopping.