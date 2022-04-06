Sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles: Action only against gas station operators, says Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry

Foreign registered vehicles picture filling up petrol at a gas station in Johor Baru, April 6, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, April 6 — Legal action can only be taken against petrol station operators and not individuals who fill up RON95 subsidised petrol in vehicles with foreign registration numbers.

Johor Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNHEP) director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said as such, petrol station operators needed to be proactive in preventing such incidents from happening at their premises.

The matter had been clearly conveyed to all petrol station operators in the state when they applied for a business licence, he told reporters after conducting checks on a petrol station in Jalan Skudai here today.

He also urged the public to cooperate by providing photographic evidence as well as complete details including the location, date and time of the incident.

“Please take a picture, we have no problem (to take action) but please provide clear evidence. We are committed to curbing the issue and ensuring that the people’s rights are protected,” he said, adding that the public can lodge a report at https://eaduan.kpdnhep.gov.my or via WhatsApp at 019-2794317.

Mohd Hairul Anuar also said that so far, a total of 200 enforcement officers were stationed at several petrol stations to conduct monitoring and inspection, adding that Johor KPDNHEP had received seven complaints regarding the offence and three of them were being investigated.

Malaysia has imposed a ban on the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles since August 1, 2010, to ensure that the petrol subsidy is given only to Malaysians.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi, in a statement on April 3, warned that petrol station operators who sell subsidised petrol to vehicles with foreign registration numbers would face stern action.

Meanwhile, Mohd Hairul Anuar said as of this morning, Johor KPDNHEP had issued 40 compound notices to chicken traders and wholesalers in Johor Bahru through Op Pantau.

“In this regard, I advise traders and wholesalers to comply with existing rules in conducting their business. Display the price tags and do not increase prices arbitrarily,” he said. — Bernama