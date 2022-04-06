Kedah govt approves special Aidilfitri assistance of RM1,000 for its civil servants

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the approval would involve all civil servants of various levels and posts entailing an allocation of RM5.35 million. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, April 6 — The Kedah government in a State Executive Council meeting today approved a special aid of RM1,000 for state civil servants in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said the approval would involve all civil servants of various levels and posts entailing an allocation of RM5.35 million.

Apart from that, he said the Exco Meeting also approved a Special Hari Raya aid to Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) chairmen and secretaries statewide involving 2,050 recipients and an allocation of RM307,500.

“It will channelled through the respective State Assemblyman Service Centre,” he was quoted through a posting via his Facebook page today.

Meanwhile, in Kuching, the Sarawak government agreed to give a special Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak aid of RM500 to all civil servants in the state.

The Office of the Premier of Sarawak, in a statement today, said the aid would be paid this month, namely, before the coming Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Gawai Dayak.

“This is in appreciation of the services and sacrifices of members of the Sarawak civil service in carrying out their duties to deliver services to the people especially when the state is facing this challenging period.

“The state government also hopes the special aid can lighten the financial burden of the civil servants and become an incentive to them to continue to serve with dedication,” it added. — Bernama