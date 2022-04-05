Excos in former Perak Pakatan govt want MACC to probe sale of land proposed for airport construction

The former state executive council members are Pasir Pinji Assemblyman Howard Lee Chuan How; Manjoi Assemblyman Datuk Asmuni Awi; Sungai Rapat Assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin and Simpang Pulai Assemblyman Tan Kar Hing. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

IPOH, April 5 — Four Perak state executive council (exco) members in the previous Pakatan Harapan government have called for the Malaysian Anti -Corruption Commission (MACC) to investigate into the sale of land proposed for development of an international airport in Seri Iskandar.

The former state executive council members are Pasir Pinji Assemblyman Howard Lee Chuan How; Manjoi Assemblyman Datuk Asmuni Awi; Sungai Rapat Assemblyman Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin and Simpang Pulai Assemblyman Tan Kar Hing.

According to Lee, the sale of the 188-hectare land belonging to the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) to a private company was never discussed at the state executive council meeting or by the PKNP Board of Directors during the PH administration.

“We believe that there are parties who took advantage by abusing their power to negotiate quietly with the land buyer without the knowledge of the then state executive council or the PKNP Board of Directors.

“Apart from wanting to clean PH’s reputation, the report made to the MACC today is also to demand a complete and detailed investigation into the parties involved in the power abuse,” he told reporters after accompanying Asmuni to hand over the report to the Perak MACC office here today.

Last Thursday, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad was reported to have said the land was sold to a private company when the state was under the administration of the PH government administration.

He said that the Barisan Nasional government, the land was reserved to the Perak State Development Corporation for the building an international airport.

Prior to that, Aulong Assemblyman Nga Kor Ming, during the recent Perak State Assembly sitting, claimed that the site proposed for the construction of an international airport in Seri Iskandar had been sold without the state government’s permission.

Meanwhile, Perak MACC Director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad, when contacted by Bernama, confirmed having received the report. — Bernama