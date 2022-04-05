Bukit Aman: Police seek witnesses in sexual harassment case involving preacher Ebit Lew

On February 18, preacher Ebit Lew pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of sending obscene pictures and words with the intention of insulting a person’s modesty through WhatsApp in the Tenom district between March and June last year. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The police are still seeking witnesses to facilitate in the investigation into the sexual harassment case involving a well-known independent preacher Ebit Irawan Lew Ibrahim Lew, or better known as Ebit Lew.

Without disclosing further details, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said it was a process to complete the investigation paper before the prosecution process began.

“Besides that, the police are also updating the investigation paper regarding this case from the old reports and I refuse to comment further because it is still under investigation,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said this when asked about the latest developments in the case.

On February 18, Ebit Irawan pleaded not guilty to 11 charges of sending obscene pictures and words with the intention of insulting a person’s modesty through WhatsApp in the Tenom district between March and June last year.

The court set bail at RM1,000 for each charge with two sureties and set April 20 for mention. — Bernama