Bukit Aman denies new probe into Dr Mahathir

Dr Mahathir claimed that he will be called in for questioning but did not provide the reasons for it. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 5 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that there is no new investigation being conducted on former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Abd Jalil Hassan said the last time the Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) chairman was called in by PDRM was on March 23 to facilitate investigations on the case involving former attorney general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas’ memoir My Story: Justice in the Wilderness.

“His statement was taken as a witness to several matters raised in the book My Story: Justice in the Wilderness,” he said in a statement here today.

In a Facebook post earlier yesterday, Dr Mahathir claimed that he will be called in for questioning but did not provide the reasons for it. — Bernama