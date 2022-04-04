Sibu cops checking SOP compliance at Ramadan bazaars daily

Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar fields questions from members of the media. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SIBU, April 4 — Police are checking on standard operating procedures (SOP) compliance daily at Ramadan bazaars here, says Sibu Crime Prevention and Community Safety Division head DSP Ariffin Bahar.

He informed that about 10 police personnel inspected Permai Lake Garden and Farley Ramadan bazaars on opening day yesterday.

“We could not inspect the Ramadan bazaar at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 due to inclement weather but will check SOP compliance there tomorrow (April 4),” Ariffin told reporters after the inspection.

Asked if any compounds were issued, he replied in the negative.

“This is the first day of trading, we only give advice (to traders). Visitors are complying with the SOP such as wearing face masks.

“Only some traders have yet to fully comply with the SOP like not doing RTK test a day before trading, using apron and plastic gloves,” he stated.

He added that RTK test must be done in periodic manner as traders feeling unwell should not operate stalls. — Borneo Post Online