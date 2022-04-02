CovidNow: 67.3pc of Malaysia’s adult population given Covid-19 booster dose

Based on the CovidNow website, a total of 22,954,072 individuals or 97.6 per cent of the adult population have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, while 23,229,777 or 98.8 per cent have received at least one dose of the vaccine. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 ― A total of 15,832,244 individuals or 67.3 per cent of the adult population in the country have received the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday.

For adolescents aged 12 to 17, a total of 2,852,606 individuals or 91.7 per cent of the group have completed the vaccination, while 2,948,935 or 94.8 per cent received at least one dose of the vaccine.

As for children aged five to 11, a total of 1,338,696 children or 37.7 per cent of the child population in Malaysia have received the first dose of the vaccine under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme for Children (PICKids), while 1,625 have completed the vaccination.

Yesterday, a total of 35,001 doses of the vaccine were dispensed, involving 10,076 as first dose, 2,662 as second doses and 22,263 booster doses, bringing the cumulative number of vaccine doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 68,945,825.

Meanwhile, according to the Health Ministry’s GitHub portal, 30 deaths due to Covid-19 were recorded yesterday with Johor recording the highest number of deaths with eight cases, followed by Negri Sembilan (four), Kedah and Melaka with three cases each.

Perak, Perlis and Sarawak recorded two cases each, while Kelantan, Pahang, Penang, Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Labuan with one death each. ― Bernama