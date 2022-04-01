Over 11,000 travellers cross Singapore-Malaysia land border in first seven hours of reopening

People walking to Malaysia from Woodlands Checkpoint on April 1, 2022. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, April 1 — More than 11,000 travellers have crossed the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints as of 7am on Friday (April 1) since land borders reopened between Singapore and Malaysia last night.

Queues of pedestrians and vehicles had formed at both checkpoints on Thursday night as travellers awaited the reopening of the causeways at midnight on Friday, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA).

It was the first time in two years that fully vaccinated people were allowed across land borders between the two countries without the need to undergo quarantine or Covid-19 testing.

Travellers on foot were organised ahead of time according to their immigration status, allowing them to clear immigration efficiently, said ICA. They were also able to use the additional automated lanes at the bus hall.

"ICA officers on the ground were able to adjust the car and motorcycle zones flexibly, based on the real-time demand," the authority added.

As most of the travellers had their documents ready, there was a smooth immigration clearance and there were no queues by 1am, added ICA.

Those intending to cross the border are reminded to submit their SG Arrival Card and ensure that they have proof of vaccination before arriving at the checkpoints.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles are also required to have a valid vehicle entry permit, an approval email from the Land Transport Authority, and an Autopass card.

The authority said it will continue to make necessary adjustments along the way to improve the immigration process to ensure a smooth experience for travellers. — TODAY