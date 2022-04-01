Group that aided UK police to arrest paedophile Huckley holds joint fundraiser to help abused children

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz said the Finance Ministry has allocated RM100 million for community empowerment programmes.― Bernama file pic

PETALING JAYA, April 1 — The Compassionate Care Foundation (CCF) and Protect and Save the Children (PSC) have collaborated to organise a fundraiser in an effort to assist the underprivileged heal from chronic diseases and address the issue of abused children.

The Healing and Empowering Lives Dinner, held at the One World Hotel here, was also attended by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz, social activist Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye who represented CCF, and Tunku Kamariah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, who represented PSC.

Through its partnership with IRCare Sdn Bhd (Hi-Bliss), CCF provides complimentary molecular hydrogen therapy to help the underprivileged heal from their chronic diseases. The group said the treatment will empower them to lead pain-free and active lives.

The funds raised through the dinner are targeted at healing at least 150 underprivileged individuals from chronic pain and other health conditions.

Within two short years since CCF’s establishment in 2017, roughly 1,400 hours of hydrogen

therapy had been administered to help 30 individuals heal from their chronic diseases, the two groups said in a statement.

Treatment was previously stopped for two years due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the PSC said it is the only NGO in Malaysia that is focused on protecting and healing the victims of child sexual abuse through education, awareness, advocacy, case management and therapy.

“In the last 10 years alone, PSC has reached out to more than 12,000 children leading to increased disclosures and reporting, as well as the implementation of personal safety education in schools and communities,” the group said in a statement.

PSC was among the parties that actively assisted the UK police on exposing the serial child sex offender Richard Huckle, which led to Huckle’s 2014 conviction of 71 counts of serious sexual assaults against numerous Malaysian children.

“Children and the underprivileged are the most vulnerable groups in our communities, and the pandemic in the past two years has exacerbated their situations,” Tengku Zafrul said at the dinner.

“NGOs such as the Compassionate Care Foundation and Protect and Save the Children deserve to be supported for the causes that they champion, and for demonstrating the true Keluarga Malaysia spirit.”

The Finance Ministry has allocated RM100 million for community empowerment as part of this year’s Federal Budget, which includes initiatives such as tackling mental health issues through awareness programmes and capacity development.

“The MOF is also constantly finding ways to partner with NGOs to empower communities, because it is our collective responsibility to protect, heal and empower the vulnerable, so that they, too, can enjoy the nation’s vision of shared and inclusive prosperity,” Tengku Zafrul said.

