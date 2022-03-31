Pahang exco: 244 telecommunication towers expected to be completed this year

Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff said the Lipis district gets the highest number of telecommunication towers at 53, followed by Kuantan and Rompin at 32 each, Jerantut (28), Raub (25), Cameron Highlands (23) and Pekan (22), adding that under Jendela, a total of 270 towers will be built in Pahang and as of February 28, 26 are already operational. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUANTAN, March 31 — A total of 244 telecommunication towers are being built and expected to be completed in stages by the end of the year under phase one of the National Digital Network Plan (Jendela), said Pahang Science, Technology, Innovation, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Datuk Mohammad Fakhruddin Mohd Ariff.

He said the Lipis district gets the highest number of telecommunication towers at 53, followed by Kuantan and Rompin at 32 each, Jerantut (28), Raub (25), Cameron Highlands (23) and Pekan (22), adding that under Jendela, a total of 270 towers will be built in Pahang and as of February 28, 26 are already operational.

He said the coverage rate for 4G mobile broadband before the implementation of Jendela was at 89.10 per cent, which was raised to 92.56 per cent at the end of last year.

“This coverage rate will be further enhanced to achieve the target of 96.9 per cent set under phase one of Jendela,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the Royal Address by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Wisma Sri Pahang here today.

On the upgrading project of transmitter stations, Mohamad Fakhruddin said 867 existing stations had been upgraded as of February 28 while 75,653 premises have been upgraded with fixed broadband networks and works on another 42,607 premises would be completed by the end of the year.

Mohammad Fakhruddin also noted that a total of 69 Orang Asli villages statewide can now enjoy a two-year free collective internet service through the satellite broadband project.

“Complaints related to telecommunication networks in Pahang as of March 28 were 1,132 down from 3,236 complaints recorded in the same period last year. For last year, the total number of complaints received was 11,262 complaints,” he said. — Bernama