Malaysia’s permanent rep to Asean in Jakarta Kamsiah Kamaruddin dies at 54

JAKARTA, March 31 — The Permanent Representative of Malaysia to the Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean), Kamsiah Kamaruddin had passed away peacefully at 7pm (local time) at Hospital Siloam Semanggi, Jakarta.

The cause of death was due to dengue and underlying medical complications, according to Charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq.

Kamsiah, 54, was born on October 3, 1967, and was formerly Malaysia’s Deputy High Commissioner to Singapore.

She also sat as the Representative of Malaysia to the Governing Council of the Asean Institute for Peace and Reconciliation (Asean-IPR).

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah was saddened by her demise.

“May her soul be showered with blessings and placed with those whom Allah SWT loves, and may the family persevere in facing this challenge. Al-Fatihah,” he said via his Twitter post tonight.

He said the late Kamsiah had served Wisma Putra since 1992 and had been assigned to Thailand and Singapore.

Kamsiah was also the wife of the Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines, Norman Muhammad. — Bernama