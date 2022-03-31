Land for international airport in Seri Iskandar sold during Pakatan era, says Perak MB

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, the land was reserved for the Perak State Development Corporation for the purpose of building the airport. — Picture by Farhan Najib

PARIT, March 31 — The land proposed for the development of an international airport in Seri Iskandar here was sold to a private company during the administration of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said that during the Barisan Nasional (BN) administration, the land was reserved for the Perak State Development Corporation for the purpose of building the airport.

“So, since the land was sold during the PH era (by the PH government), we don’t have land to build a new airport.

“It cannot be taken back as the private company has already obtained planning permission to carry out mixed development in the area (airport site),” he said.

Saarani was speaking to reporters after officiating the Corporate Social Responsibility Programme for School Assistance and the Disabled Group of the Central Perak District Grazing Field and the Perak State Veterinary Services Department here today.

Saarani said the state government needed to find a new site that was more suitable for the construction of the international airport as proposed.

He said they were still unable to identify a new location and whether the international airport would remain in Seri Iskandar or be moved to another location as they would need to get an opinion from the Department of Civil Aviation (DCA).

On Tuesday, Aulong state assemblyman Nga Kor Ming had claimed during the Perak State Assembly sitting that the proposed land for the construction of an international airport in Seri Iskandar had been sold without the permission of the state government.

Nga said the act was committed by irresponsible individuals in a matter of serious misconduct and wanted those responsible for selling the land to be brought to justice. — Bernama