Airports nationwide set for safe and seamless border reopening, says Malaysia Airports

Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, in a statement today, said the group was committed to ensuring that standards at the airports are consistently high. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Airports nationwide are ready to ensure a safe and seamless experience for all airport users once borders reopen tomorrow after two years of border closure since March 2020.

Malaysia Airports managing director Datuk Iskandar Mizal Mahmood, in a statement today, said the group was committed to ensuring that standards at the airports are consistently high.

“For the past several weeks, we have held daily engagements with various airport stakeholders to ensure that airport operations run like clockwork. No detail is too small for our attention. Not only do we look at all aspects of the passenger journey, we are also ensuring compliance with all aviation regulatory matters,” he said.

He explained that among the improvements made included shortening the documentation process upon arrival by having passengers complete them on the MySejahtera app before departing from their country of origin.

Queueing areas at the Immigration counters have been made more spacious for the comfort of passengers, he added.

He said for passengers’ further convenience, private health screening facilities would be readily available at the international airports and will serve as one-stop centres, with easy pre-booking services via online portals.

Based on flight schedules that have been filed, airports nationwide are expected to receive 119 flights on the first day of the country’s border reopening.

Malaysia Airports also expects about 20,900 international passenger movements on April 1, which is about six times more than the average daily international passenger movement in 2021.

Meanwhile, Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) chief executive officer Datuk Capt Chester Voo said CAAM has carried out effective safety oversight on airport and airline operators in Malaysia and is satisfied with the level of compliance with regulations and the new norms.

“This is encouraging as the aviation industry is poised for a safe and secure restart. CAAM would like to applaud Malaysia Airports, and airline operators for taking this compliance seriously in the interest of public safety,” he said. — Bernama