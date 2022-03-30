In Klang, dad and son plead not guilty to obstructing ambulance, driving recklessly

K Moganasuntharan, 63 and his son Kartik, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them before Magistrates Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid and Noorjidah Mohd Jusan. — Reuters pic

KLANG, March 30 — A father and his son were slapped with three charges at the Magistrates’ Court here today for driving recklessly and obstructing an ambulance.

A video clip showing the incident went viral on social media last week.

K Moganasuntharan, 63 and his son Kartik, 30, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read to them before Magistrates Amirul Asyraf Abdul Rasid and Noorjidah Mohd Jusan.

Before Amirul Asyraf, they were charged for riding a motorcycle and driving a van dangerously in Jalan Tepi Sungai, here at 2pm on March 24.

The charges were framed under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which provides for a jail term of up to five years and a fine of no less than RM5,000 as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years if convicted.

Meanwhile, before Noorjidah, Moganasuntharan pleaded not guilty to a charge of obstructing an ambulance driven by Muhammad Nur Aqhari Rosli, 22 at the same place and time under Section 341 of the Penal Code that carries a jail term of up to one month and a fine of up to RM1,000 or both.

Amirul Asyraf allowed each of the accused RM3,000 bails with one surety for riding and driving recklessly, while Noorjidah allowed Moganasuntharan to be released with RM1,000 bail with one surety.

They both fixed June 1 for case mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Nur Ayuni Jamri and Muhd Hanis Zulkapli prosecuted the cases, while both accused were represented by lawyer A Biranta. — Bernama