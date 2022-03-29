Joining call to end MySejahtera check-ins, Bandar Kuching MP proposes ‘Green Pass’ system using blockchain technology

A user scans a QR code via the My Sejahtera app at a restaurant in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii has called on the federal government to begin phasing out the need to check in with the MySejahtera app, since there was “little epidemiological value” in doing so as the country transitions into Covid-19 endemicity.

In a statement today, the DAP Youth (Dapsy) chief said that the current process could be converted into a “Green Pass” system, where patrons only need to show their status before stepping into a premises.

“Under the Green Pass system, only those individuals whose status is ‘green’ on MySejahtera will be permitted to carry out the allowed activities as stipulated by the government, especially when it comes to travel, quarantine duration or proving the validity of your Covid-19 test result in order to gain entry to certain venues.

“So, all we need to do is flash it to authorities at the door before entering rather than scan QR codes.

“If needed, the authorities can scan our QR code at random to verify the authenticity of our vaccination cert or even test result from time to time for monitoring and enforcement activities,” he said.

Dr Yii also said that the vaccination certificate should be upgraded with the use of blockchain technology to provide better security, as there were allegations that MySejahtera could be easily hacked and the vaccination status of users altered.

He also called on the government to clarify the statistics and percentage of cases detected through the MySejahtera contact-tracing mechanism, as it was due to the millions of Malaysians who had obliged the government’s directive to check in.

Furthermore, he said an independent commission should be set up to investigate allegations regarding MySejahtera.

Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan yesterday called for the government to set a deadline for when Malaysians will no longer need to check in with MySejahtera, raising data security and privacy concerns.

This came after Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Sunday accused the federal government of planning to sell MySejahtera to a private firm — MySJ Sdn Bhd — which he claimed is owned by known political cronies.

In the statement that was made on Facebook, Anwar also alleged that the sale was approved via a direct tender.

In a Twitter response today, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin pledged that MySejahtera has not been sold to any private companies, and that the private data handled by the application is also safe.

He said he would provide further clarification to Parliament on Thursday.