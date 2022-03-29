FT minister: 72 Ramadan bazaars with 5,000 stalls expected to operate in KL from this Sunday

Visitors at the Kampung Baru Ramadan bazaar, April 14, 2021. Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the operation hours of the bazaars are from 3pm to 8pm. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Seventy-two Ramadan bazaar locations involving 5,000 stalls are expected to open around the federal capital during the fasting month starting this Sunday.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the operation hours of the bazaars are from 3pm to 8pm.

“Even though, we are entering the transition to endemic phase after April 1, we want to remind the people to observe physical distancing and the standard operating procedure (SOP),” he said when met by reporters during his visit to a hawker site in Jalan Dungun and Jalan Gelenggang here today.

He said the ministry is also targeting the involvement of more than 10,000 volunteers or community ambassadors to monitor, advise and remind the people on compliance with SOP to curb the spread of Covid-19.

In this regard, Shahidan said Kuala Lumpur City Hall has identified and created several strategic locations to reorganise hawkers around the city to enable them centralise their business in a more systematic and conducive space.

“The reorganisation of hawkers would be introduced to all areas in Kuala Lumpur, so as to ensure the residents around the areas are not disrupted by hawkers carrying out their business,” he said.

Shahidan said the implementation of the programme would be conducted in phases by giving priority to hotspot areas.

He said the restructuring of hawkers also received the cooperation of non-government organisations by providing free canopies and stall rent discounts. — Bernama