Downward trend continues as Malaysia logs 13,336 new Covid-19 cases, 54 deaths

A health professional in protective gear collects a swab sample from motorists at the Mex Drive-Thru Screening and Testing Centre in Seri Kembangan March 28, 2022. ― Picture by Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — Malaysia recorded 13,336 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, a sharp drop from the 16,863 cases logged yesterday.

The latest death toll from the coronavirus stands at 54, including those who were brought-in-dead (BID).

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that of the reported new cases, 6,885 people (51.63 per cent) are in Category 1 which is for those who have no to mild symptoms, while 36 cases (0.27 per cent) fall under Category 5 for severe symptoms.

