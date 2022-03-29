Dewan Negara passes Supplementary Supplies (2021) Bill 2022

The Bill was passed with a unanimous vote after the third reading by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah after being debated by five senators. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 29 — The Dewan Negara today passed the Supplementary Supply (2021) Bill 2022 for the additional expenditure for services in 2021 amounting to RM8,413.5 million.

The Bill was passed with a unanimous vote after the third reading by Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah after being debated by five senators.

Earlier, Mohd Shahar when winding up the debate on the Bill said the request did not mean that the expenditure was in excess of what was approved or additional requirements were sought due to insufficient allocation.

He said, instead, it was more to allocate more funds for certain matters that required a higher allocation than originally anticipated.

“Among them was the urgent need for subsidy allocation due to the increase in world crude oil prices and the increase in world palm oil commodity prices in 2021. Therefore, the government had to bear the increase in subsidies and the allocation approved was not enough to cover it.

“Besides that, following the flood disaster, the government also needed to make additional expenditures to help flood victims and repair infrastructure affected by the floods,” he said.

The Senate session continues tomorrow. — Bernama