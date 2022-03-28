MetMalaysia: Early tsunami warning siren test in Mersing, Johor tomorrow morning

MetMalaysia posted the announcement on its Twitter account and advised residents in the vicinity of the tower to not panic if they heard the siren as it was only a test. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will conduct a test for the Malaysian National Tsunami Early Warning System (MNTEWS) siren at Tanjung Mersing Tower, Johor from 9.30am to 10.30pm tomorrow.

MetMalaysia posted the announcement on its Twitter account and advised residents in the vicinity of the tower to not panic if they heard the siren as it was only a test.

According to the tweet, MetMalaysia would make further announcements if there were any changes regarding the test. — Bernama