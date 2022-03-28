Be creative when investing in Indonesia’s new capital city, minister tells Malaysian investors

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said there are huge business potentials waiting to be tapped into in the city of Samarinda, as well as other parts of East Kalimantan including infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and others. — Bernama pic

JAKARTA, March 28 — Malaysian investors wishing to do business in the soon-to-be Indonesia’s capital city, Nusantara, must think beyond the conventional sectors, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) said.

Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili disclosed that there are huge business potentials waiting to be tapped into in the city of Samarinda, as well as other parts of East Kalimantan including infrastructure, tourism, agriculture, and others.

“But we should be more creative and look at other sectors beyond these, such as education, health and sectors that are being focused by the Indonesian government,” he said in a statement after meeting East Kalimantan Vice-Governor Hadi Mulyadi at the latter’s office in Samarinda, today.

Ongkili, who led the Malaysian delegation, was briefed on the business and investment opportunities by the Indonesian Investment Board One-Stop Service.

The delegates include Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Joachim Gunsalam, Sarawak Deputy Premier Minister Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and top officials from Malaysian government agencies.

“We would encourage the private sector in Malaysia to tap into these potentials, and we, from the government, will facilitate, while the Malaysian Embassy will provide us with the details on investment incentives available here,” he said.

Ongkili expects everything will be fast moving in the next two years as Indonesia prepares for the new capital city move, which is expected to occur in the first quarter of 2024.

Also in the delegation are Charge d’affaires of the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia Adlan Mohd Shaffieq, Economic Planning Unit Deputy Director-General (Sectoral) Datuk Zunika Mohamed, and Sabah Special Envoy to Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines-East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

Others include Sarawak Stakeholder Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Sabah Economic Development and Investment Authority chief investment officer Kevin George, and Ministry of International Trade and Industry senior director (Asean Economic Integration Division) Jamilah Hassan.

The week-long visit aims to get the first-hand information on Nusantara’s location and its likely impacts on the border economy between Kalimantan and Sabah and Sarawak.

It would also enhance existing ties between the two countries and work closely, economically, socially, and politically.

The delegates will visit Balikpapan, the third location after Jakarta and Samarinda, and are scheduled to go to Tarakan on Wednesday. — Bernama