Pahang Fire and Rescue Dept: Man found drowned, friend still missing at Lata Hammer waterfall

KUANTAN, March 27 — A man was found drowned while his friend is believed to be still missing in an incident at the Lata Hammer waterfall in Bentong today.

Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) deputy director (Operations) Ismail Abdul Ghani said the body of Hairul Zaman Abdul Jalil, 22, from Kampung Changkat in Gombak, Kuala Lumpur was found at 8.16pm.

The missing victim was identified as Haneef Abdul Hafidz, 22, from Taman Selaseh Jaya, Batu Caves, Selangor.

“We received a call regarding the incident at 3.35pm. We were told that there was a group of men bathing at the waterfall and that two of them reportedly drowned.

“The search and rescue operation for another victim will continue tomorrow as it is getting dark,” he said in a statement today, adding that the body had been handed over to the police for further action. — Bernama