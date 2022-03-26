Transport minister: Malaysia proposes new air services pact with Uruguay

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong raised this matter when he made a courtesy call to Falero on the final day of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC) 24th assembly yesterday. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 ― The signing of a new air services agreement between Malaysia and Uruguay was among matters proposed by Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong to Uruguay's Transport and Works Minister José Luis Falero.

Wee said he raised this matter when he made a courtesy call to Falero on the final day of the Latin American Civil Aviation Commission (LACAC) 24th assembly yesterday.

"This is aimed at helping in the recovery of the aviation industry, especially with the reopening of the country's borders on April 1. Falero agreed that the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) immediately start holding talks with its counterpart in Uruguay,” he said in a post on his Facebook page.

He said Uruguay also agreed to hold further discussions with Malaysia on cooperation in the use of palm oil as a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) under the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

This matter will benefit all parties in efforts to create a green and sustainable aviation industry.

Wee said that at the meeting, Uruguay also expressed its desire to learn more about Malaysia's efficient and effective development and management of ports.

This was following the success of Port Klang and Port of Tanjung Pelepas in emerging as the 12th and 15th busiest container ports in the world.

“I also thanked Falero for Uruguay's support in helping Malaysia get re-elected to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) Council last December.

“Malaysia's National Rail Centre of Excellence (NRCOE) will offer its expertise and cooperation for training Uruguay citizens in building their rail infrastructure for electric trains,” he added.

Wee also congratulated Falero for their success in organising the 24th LACAC assembly and appointment of Uruguay Civil Aviation and Aeronautical Infrastructure director Brig Jen Gaetano Battagliese as the next LACAC president.

“Under their capable leadership, Malaysia and Uruguay have plenty of potential for cooperation,” he said. ― Bernama