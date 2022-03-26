MenKOMM calls on all strata of society to join community ambassador programme

SANDAKAN, March 26 — The Communications and Multimedia Minister (MenKOMM) Tan Sri Annuar Musa today urged the people at all levels including the rural community to join the Community Ambassador programme.

He said the programme launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday is to ensure compliance with the standard operating procedure (SOP) among the people in the transition to endemic phase starting April 1.

He said the people’s awareness to continue adhering to the stipulated SOP would enhance the efforts of the government toward ensuring the success of the phase.

“This is because when we open the country’s borders, tourists would start moving in and out, traders would restart their businesses, football fields and all places of worship would be opened, as such it is not possible for the government to implement control measures with the regular institutions, such as health officers, police or Rela and so on.

“So, we hope there is an awareness among the people to have community ambassadors in their respective areas,” he told reporters after attending the ‘Program Santai (chill-out programme) YB MenKOMM at Taman Harmoni here today. — Bernama