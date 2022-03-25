Singer-composer suspected of cultivating ganja plants in Petaling Jaya remanded for seven days

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 47-year-old man was being remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6B of the same Act. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PETALING JAYA, March 25 — A singer-composer who was detained on suspicion of cultivating and processing ganja plants during a raid at a condominium yesterday, has been remanded for seven days starting today.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohamad Fakhrudin Abdul Hamid said the 47-year-old man, who had a record of a drug-related offences 10 years ago, was being remanded to assist in the investigation under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 6B of the same Act.

Based on information and police intelligence, Mohamad Fakhrudin said a raid was conducted at the condominium in Kota Damansara at 5.30pm and police found 17 potted plants in a cupboard, in the kitchen and in one of the rooms, believed to be ganja plants estimated to be worth about RM10,200.

“The police also found a plastic container on the kitchen cabinet filled with two transparent plastics containing compressed lumps of dried leaves suspected to be ganja weighing about 214 grammes estimated to be worth over RM10,000,” he said at a press conference at the Petaling Jaya police district headquarters today.

He said police also seized a Toyota Wish car, sauna equipment converted into an artificial greenhouse and RM700 cash with a total seizure of RM40,700.

“Also seized from the house that was also used as a music studio, were bottles containing insect repellent liquid and its measuring device,” he said.

He said the police was still investigating the source of the compressed ganja and the ganja seeds but believed that the plants were cultivated for the man’s own use, adding that the suspect’s urine test came back positive for the drug.

He said police believed the suspect learnt to process ganja plants and build the artificial greenhouse through social media. — Bernama