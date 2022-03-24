Dewan Rakyat Speaker: Sosma motion results change to 85 after Besut MP included in count

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun said that he was informed by Jempol MP Datuk Seri Haji Salim Sharif ― who was incharge of the voting count for block D1 in Parliament that there was an error which showed that Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh was not there, when in fact he was. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 ― Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun today announced that the numbers for those who voted for yesterday’s motion to extend the enforcement of sub-section 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma) have changed from 84 to 85.

Azhar ― or commonly referred to as Art ― said that he was informed by Jempol MP Datuk Seri Haji Salim Sharif ― who was incharge of the voting count for block D1 in Parliament that there was an error which showed that Besut MP Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh was not there, when in fact he was.

“With that, I will use Meeting Rules (100) to amend the voting count to include the MP from Besut, from 84 who agree to 85 who agree.

“The number of MPs who were not present has also changed from 50 to 49, while the number of MPs who voted against the motion remained unchanged at 86,” he said while opening the second half of Parliament.

This drew uproar from several Opposition MPs, who asked that the voting system be looked into, to which Azhar has agreed with.

MORE TO COME