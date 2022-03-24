Deputy health minister: 96pc of recovery process of Covid-19 cases mainly done at home

A health worker in protective suit collects swab samples from a motorist at a drive-through testing site for Covid-19 at Ajwa Clinic in Shah Alam February 9, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, March 24 — The recovery process of Covid-19 positive cases in Malaysia is mainly done at home with 96 per cent of Malaysia’s active cases currently being monitored from the individual’s residence, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali.

He said only severe cases were required to seek treatment at hospitals.

“This has led Malaysia to announce the opening of our borders on April 1, and a lot of restrictions will be relaxed. However, Malaysia will continue to adhere to the World Health Organisation’s advice and mandates remain for social distancing and wearing of face masks,” he said.

His speech was read out by Ministry of Health (MOH) deputy director-general (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Hishamshah Mohd Ibrahim during Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung’s working visit at the National Institute of Health (NIH), here today.

Noor Azmi said until now, a total of 79 per cent of the population or 25,786,987 people had been fully vaccinated and of these, 97.5 per cent or 22,943,182 of the adult population (18 years and above) and 91.4 per cent or 2,843,805 adolescents (12 to 17 years) were fully inoculated.

“15,483,571 or 65.8 per cent of adults who had completed their primary series vaccines have been boosted and 1,263,287 or 35.6 per cent of kids aged five to below 12 had their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” he said.

Noor Azmi said based on this progress, Malaysia is indeed ready for the transition to the endemic phase of Covid-19 because it is an “exit strategy” to enable people to return to a near-normal life after more than two years of facing the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Ong in his keynote address, said Malaysia and Singapore have been working hand in hand throughout the pandemic crisis.

“When the land border traffic was disrupted due to the Covid-19 virus, Singapore authorities sprang into action by housing the tens of thousands of Johoreans working in Singapore, since they could no longer commute on a daily basis across the causeway. We ensured that essential supplies and critical components continued to flow both ways.

“Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin and I also remain constantly in touch, to update each other on the situation in our countries and our respective responses. I have learnt much from my exchanges with him,” he said.

Ong said Malaysia had done very well with its vaccination rollout and preparing the country for the endemic phase, adding that he looked forward to both countries emerging stronger from the pandemic. — Bernama