Malaysia and Venezuela discuss reopening of borders, says transport minister

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 ― The reopening of borders for Malaysia and Venezuela was among matters discussed between Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong and the Civil Aviation Authority of Venezuela (INAC) yesterday.

Wee said his meeting with INAC in Montevideo, Uruguay also touched on the Malaysia-Venezuela agreement on training and the possibility of signing more pacts related to air services.

“I received very encouraging support from INAC president Major General Juan Teixeira at the meeting, especially on the safe reopening of the two countries’ borders for air travel.

“We are also committed to reviving the Malaysia-Venezuela air services agreement (inked) since 1993. This can pave the way for more air links with Latin America through code-sharing,” he said in a post on his Facebook page today.

Wee said Malaysia and Venezuela also discussed the organising of more training courses and exchange programmes on aviation as part of their human resource development. ― Bernama