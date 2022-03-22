PAS president Hadi recovering well from Covid-19, says son

The Marang Member of Parliament has been placed under a seven-day home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. ― Bernama pic

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 22 — PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang is recovering well from Covid-19 infection, according to his son Muhammad Khalil.

“Last night I spoke with him and his condition was improving, with fever receding,” Muhammad Khalil, the Batu Buruk state assemblyman, told reporters here today.

He said Abdul Hadi, 75, was suffering from mild symptoms.

The Marang Member of Parliament has been placed under a seven-day home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. — Bernama