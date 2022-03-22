Aide confirms Kit Siang to pay for violating Covid-19 SOP at DAP congress

DAP advisor Lim Kit Siang speaks at a press conference after the opening ceremony of DAP’s 17th annual congress in IDCC, Shah Alam March 20, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang has accepted and will pay the fine for violating Covid-19 regulations set by the Health Ministry during the DAP annual congress last Sunday, his political secretary Syahredzan Johan said today.

Syahredzan, who is also a lawyer, confirmed that the Health Ministry had issued a compound notice for the offence to Lim, without stating the amount to be paid.

“Referring to the tweet by Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today, I can confirm that a compound notice was indeed issued by the Health Ministry (KKM) to Iskandar Puteri MP Sdr Lim Kit Siang. The said notice was delivered to the home of one of his family members in Petaling Jaya and duly accepted.

“Sdr Lim Kit Siang will comply with the notice and accordingly settle the compound in due course,” Syahredzan said in a statement.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier tweeted that a RM1,000 fine had been issued against Lim for hugging party members during DAP’s 17th National Congress last weekend when the veteran announced his retirement from politics.

Kompaun sudah dikeluarkan kepada @limkitsiang. KKM juga harap @NajibRazak bayar satu kompaun yang dikeluarkan semasa PRN Johor yang masih belum settle. KKM juga harap @NajibRazak menerima 4 lagi kompaun yang dihantar melalui pos daftar yang pegawai DS enggan terima sebelum ini. https://t.co/6wS3eO3lOK pic.twitter.com/xXFql3u8Io — Khairy Jamaluddin 🇲🇾🌺 (@Khairykj) March 22, 2022

Lim tested positive for Covid-19 yesterday. Shortly after that, Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who attended the same event, also announced that he tested positive for the virus.

In the same tweet, Khairy issued a ”friendly reminder” to former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak to settle his compound notice for breaking Covid-19 rules during campaiging for the recently-ended Johor state election.

“The ministry also hopes that Najib will accept another four compounds that have been sent to him through post, which his officer previously refused to accept,” Khairy said.

Najib responded to Khairy on Facebook, questioning his fellow Umno party member for singling out Lim although many other DAP members were sighted hugging the veteran politician.

“Why only Kit Siang was fined? That too, with only a RM1,000 compound that was issued yesterday. But, there were dozens of party members hugging him.

“I’m puzzled as to why he related Kit Siang’s fine to me but I will pay all five compounds issued against me,” Najib said in a Facebook post today.