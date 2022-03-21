Selangor MB: 1,553 units of 5G network structures to be installed this year

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari speaking at the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Shah Alam, March 21, 2022. ― Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, March 21 ― Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced that 1,553 units of 5G network structures in Selangor for phase two would be installed in five districts this year.

“According to the 5G plan in Selangor this year, 185 units of structures will be set up in Sepang; 560 in Petaling; 272 in Klang; 345 in Hulu Langat and 191 in Gombak,” he told the Selangor State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

He said according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), as of February 2022, 28 transmitting sites have been completed last year to implement the installation of phase 1 A in Cyberjaya.

He was replying to a question by Daroyah Alwi (Bersatu-Sementa) who wanted to know how the progress of 5G coverage network in Selangor.

At the same time, Amirudin said the state government through SMARTSEL Sdn Bhd (SMARTSEL) was drafting a proposal to collaborate with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) as a 5G wholesale network provider in Malaysia to expand the service infrastructure in industrial and community areas in the state. ― Bernama