DAP’s Kit Siang, PKR’s Anwar test positive for Covid-19 after party congress

Pakatan Harapan chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP Secretary-General Lim Guan Eng and DAP party advisor Lim Kit Siang arrives for the opening of DAP’s 17th annual congress in IDCC, Shah Alam March 20, 2022. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — PKR president and Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has tested positive for Covid-19 today, a day after attending DAP’s 17th annual congress yesterday.

DAP’s Lim Kit Siang, who was present during DAP’s annual congress as well, had also tested positive for Covid-19 earlier today.

Photos of the two political veterans in close proximity during the event were shared by Anwar’s official Facebook page as well.

In confirming Anwar’s status, Anwar’s private secretary Shukri Saad said the results were obtained during a PCR test performed in Parliament earlier today.

“Datuk Seri Anwar will undergo self-quarantine for seven days according to health protocols stipulated by the Health Ministry,” he said briefly in a statement here.

Apart from Anwar, his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was also present during the event. However, her current status is unknown.

Lim’s political secretary Syahredzan Johan said the 81-year-old Iskandar Puteri MP has been vaccinated and has also taken his booster shot, adding that he has only been showing light symptoms such as coughing.

“I can confirm that Lim has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier today in Parliament, he did an RTK test.

“Since it showed a positive result, a PCR test was conducted. Later, it was confirmed that he is Covid-19 positive,” Syahredzan said in a statement earlier.

Syahredzan also said Lim is under quarantine.

Yesterday, Lim attended DAP’s national congress announcing his retirement from politics.