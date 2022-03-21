Bukit Aman: Police in process of upgrading its integrated reporting system to latest version

Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department deputy director (Technical/Operations) Datuk Shukri Abdullah said the problems occurred due to maintenance work on the IPRS that has been conducted in phases since last Saturday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March — The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) are in the process of upgrading its Integrated Police Reporting System (IPRS) database hardware and software to the latest version.

There have been messages on social media claiming that users were having technical difficulties accessing the IPRS, which is used to receive police reports, across the country.

Bukit Aman Logistics and Technology Department deputy director (Technical/Operations) Datuk Shukri Abdullah said the problems occurred due to maintenance work on the IPRS that has been conducted in phases since last Saturday.

He said an internal memo regarding the work had been sent to all PDRM formations on March 15 so that preparations could be made for the use of manual systems at any formation that had difficulty accessing IPRS during the maintenance period.

“The database upgrading process is as stipulated in the contract for the best service delivery to the public.

“The appointed company is conducting configuration and troubleshooting for technical issues that arose due to the data migration process,” he said in a statement tonight.

Shukri said any difficulty in accessing IPRS was temporary and the entire maintenance process is expected to be completed shortly.

He said that the police had a manual work process mechanism to ensure that the difficulty in accessing the IPRS will not affect receiving police reports.

“Those who need to lodge police reports still can do it normally at any police station counter,” he added. — Bernama