Amid a changing of guard in DAP, new sec-gen Anthony Loke pledges inclusivity, plurality and consensus

Loke (right) replaced 62-year-old Lim Guan Eng, who had been party secretary-general for the maximum three terms. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — Newly-minted DAP secretary general Anthony Loke Siew Fook today pledged to be inclusive and lead based on consensus in steering the Opposition party forward.

The Seremban MP, who said he represents the party’s third generation of leaders, expressed his gratitude to DAP delegates who elected him at their internal polls yesterday and promised to continue the party tradition of consensus decision making.

“My leadership approach will focus on inclusivity and consensus. All important decisions and the party’s direction will be decided on consensus after thorough discussions,” he said in a statement in Bahasa Malaysia on his Facebook page this morning.

The 44-year-old also promised to continue the party tradition of giving as many opportunities to younger DAP members as possible so they can hone their talents and prove their worth as the country’s future leaders.

“The most important assets in the party are the talents and idealism among our younger members.

“As secretary-general, I will continue the party’s tradition of providing as many opportunities as possible for young people in the party consisting of various racial, religious and gender backgrounds to maximise their leadership talents including the opportunity to represent the party in elections.

Loke said the DAP's political struggle will continue to be based on the spirit and provisions of the Federal Constitution.

He promised to continue to defend the interests of Malaysians from all walks of life and national sovereignty.

“We are aware that the DAP's political struggle still has a long way to go and much room for development. We will do our best to reach out to the people to convince them that our struggle is sincere,” he added.

DAP delegates elected a new leadership at its 17th national congress in Shah Alam, Selangor yesterday.

Loke replaced 62-year-old Lim Guan Eng, who had been party secretary-general for the maximum three terms.

According to Loke, the secretary-general post in the DAP is considered the “first among equals” and holds the highest executive power in the party leadership.

Apart from Loke, other prominent federal lawmakers elected to the party’s powerful central executive committee were Puchong MP Gobind Singh Seo as DAP deputy national chairman, Teluk Intan MP Nga Kor Ming as one of the party’s national vice-chairmen.

The other DAP vice-chairmen are Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow, Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Ipoh Barat MP M. Kulasegaran, and Seputeh MP Teresa Kok.

Loke’s deputies are Perling assemblyman Liew Chin Tong, Batu Gajah MP Sivakumar Varatharaju Naidu (co-opted), and Raub MP Tengku Zulpuri Shah Raja Puji (co-opted).