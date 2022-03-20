Deputy minister urges part-time media practitioners in Malaysia to contribute to Socso

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim speaks during a press conference following the launce of the TVET Centre for Instructor and Advanced Skill Training in Shah Alam November 9, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

ALOR SETAR, March 20 — Part-time media practitioners in the country are urged to register with and contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso) to obtain social security protection benefits.

Deputy Human Resources Minister Datuk Awang Hashim said the contribution under the Self-Employed Social Security Scheme (SKSPS) will allow the group to receive various benefits including medical, as well as temporary and permanent disability.

“SKSPS aims to provide protection to self-employed insured persons from occupational accidents including occupational diseases and accidents while on the job. This is to enable part-time journalists to be protected under the provisions of the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.

“Through Budget 2022 (themed) ‘Keluarga Malaysia’, SKSPS provides assistance through the SPS Matching Contribution programme in which the government provides matching contribution assistance of 80 per cent, which is RM186.20, while 20 per cent or RM46.60 is to be paid by self-employed individuals,” he said at the Socso programme with media practitioners in the northern region here today.

Also present at the event were Kedah Information, Communications and Multimedia, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Romani Wan Salin and state Socso director Mohamad Haron Othman.

Meanwhile, Awang said today’s programme was aimed at helping all part-time media practitioners in the state and Perlis to be covered under the SPS matching contribution for the SPS Seni target group. — Bernama