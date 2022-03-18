Malay Mail

Sarawak premier says he has recovered from Covid-19

Friday, 18 Mar 2022 05:47 PM MYT

BY SULOK TAWIE

Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said he has recovered from the Covid-19 infection that he contracted last week. — Picture courtesy of UKAS via Borneo Post
KUCHING, March 18 — Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg today said he has recovered from the Covid-19 infection that he contracted last week.

He said there is no need for anyone to worry about catching Covid-19 from him.

“But now you are safe. I am okay already,” he said during the opening of the two-day National Conference on Dayak Women 2022 here.

He said he had received a courtesy call from the Ambassador and Head of European Delegates to Malaysia Michalis Rokas at his office this morning after testing negative for Covid-19.

A statement issued by the Sarawak Premier’s Office confirmed last week that Abang Johari had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms on March 7 and he would be under home quarantine for five days.

It also said the premier wished to thank everyone who had shown concern for his health and wellbeing.

