Ipoh City Council allocates over RM8m to repair roads, drains, street lights, says mayor

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin speaks to the media in Ipoh, October 6, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

IPOH, March 18 — The Ipoh City Council (MBI) has allocated an additional RM8.8 million to carry out road paving and repair works, upgrading of the street and traffic lights, as well as the drainage system around the city under the second phase of the effort.

Ipoh mayor Datuk Rumaizi Baharin said the work, carried out in stages, would begin in mid-May and expected to be completed by the end of August.

“The repair and upgrading works would also be carried out in the housing estates and structured housing schemes.

“Although these works cannot completely solve the road, drainage and street light problems in this city, it can reduce the problems consistently and things will be improved from time to time,” he told reporters after inspecting the road repair work on Jalan Bercham, here, today.

Last February, Rumaizi said MBI had allocated RM12 million to carry out road paving works for the first phase involving 67 locations around the city.

He said the first phase would be from mid-March to July involving 56 kilometres of main roads within the city centre and the housing and industrial areas. — Bernama