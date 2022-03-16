Malaysia lifts ban on cattle, buffalo imports from Thailand

Malaysia had suspended the import of cattle and buffaloes from Thailand on June 8 last year after assessing the risk of LSD. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, March 16 — Malaysia has lifted the ban on the import of cattle and buffaloes from Thailand with immediate effect.

The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) when making the announcement said the decision came following an agreement with the Thai Department of Livestock Development (DLD) on measures to control Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

“The decision was made after several improvements in import rules and procedures were made. It also takes into account the mitigation measures that can be taken in the country to control LSD,” said the department in a statement today.

Malaysia had suspended the import of cattle and buffaloes from Thailand on June 8 last year after assessing the risk of LSD, which was reported to be contagious in more than 41 provinces in the country.

The suspension was also aimed at curbing the risk of LSD transmission from Thailand to protect the interests of the country’s ruminant breeding industry.

Following the lifting of the import ban, DVS has sought the cooperation of industry players to ensure that livestock purchases from Thailand are made through legitimate suppliers registered with the DLD.

The DVS said it also expected the supply of cattle and buffaloes to remain consistent and sufficient ahead of the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration in May. — Bernama