Kedah MB requests Putrajaya to allow export of ketum leaves for medical purposes

ALOR SETAR, March 16 — Kedah Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor has proposed to the Federal government to allow the export of ketum leaves to meet the high demand by pharmaceutical companies abroad.

He said the move would not only help ketum growers in the country, but the government would also earn tax revenue through the export of the leaves.

According to him, ketum leaves, especially those grown in Kedah, are in high demand, especially in the neighbouring country of Thailand, where it is widely used for medical purposes.

“If there is good technology for health being developed in neighbouring countries, and the demand for the leaves (from here) is high — because the grade of ketum leaves (grown) in Thailand is lower — I think the government should take advantage of this to become an exporter,” he said in a press conference here, today.

He said if this could be done, the state government was ready to appoint any of its subsidiaries to purchase and collect ketum leaves and act as the sole legal exporter in Kedah.

Muhammad Sanusi added that the move to allow the export of ketum leaves would also help reduce enforcement activities and arrests related to ketum leaf smuggling at the country’s borders.

“We spend a lot of resources to enforce the ban on the export of ketum leaves as we have listed it under the Poisons Act 1952, and there are export restrictions, so our agencies have worked hard to stop these smuggling activities.

“What’s surprising to me is that planting the trees is possible because it’s not illegal, but plucking the leaves and processing them is.

“Of course, you can’t drink it just like that, that’s not good. It has to go through certain scientific methods to become medicine. So I hope this is given due attention, as it’s our loss. We have a lot of crop on our land but it’s considered illegal. It’s better if we legalise it (for export),” he said.

He also suggested that the relevant agencies consider measures to realise the proposal, including amending certain acts in Parliament, if necessary. — Bernama