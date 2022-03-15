Dewan Rakyat to discuss preparation for monsoon transition, MRT3 status today

A general view of the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — The government's preparation for the monsoon transition phase, as well as measures to ensure adequate source of raw materials and agricultural inputs in the country following the Russia-Ukraine conflict are among issues to be discussed at today's Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, preparations for the monsoon transition phase, which is from yesterday until May 15, will be raised by Datuk Che Abdullah Mat Nawi (PAS-Tumpat) to the Environment and Water Minister. during the Ministers’ Question Time..

There will also be a question by Che Alias Hamid (PAS-Kemaman) to the Agriculture and Food Industry Minister on proactive measures taken by the ministry to ensure adequate source of raw materials and agricultural inputs following the Russia-Ukraine conflict, and also by Wong Hon Wai (PH-Bukit Bendera) to the Health Minister on the scope of the White Paper on Health .

During the question and answer session, Hannah Yeoh (PH-Segambut) will ask the Transport Minister on the current status of the Mass Rapid Transit 3 (MRT3) project, the proposed alignment and the date of completion of each process until its completion.

Apart from that, the issue of school students having to carry heavy bags to school, especially for primary school students, will be raised by Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) to the Senior Minister of Education.

Steven Choong Shiau Yoon (PH-Tebrau) will pose a question to the Minister of Communications and Multimedia on measures to ensure satisfactory 4G internet access facilities following termination of the 3G services in the rural areas.

After the question and answer session, the house will continue with the winding up of the motion of thanks on the royal address involving eight ministries, beginning with the Ministry of Environment and Water.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting is until March 24. — Bernama