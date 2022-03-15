Ampang landslide: Senior civil servant among seven summoned to assist cops in investigating viral video

A general view of the site of the landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang March 12, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 15 — A senior civil servant in Putrajaya was among seven Malaysia Civil Defence Force (APM) officers and personnel summoned to give their statements to assist in the police investigation on a viral video taken during a landslide in Ampang, here, last Thursday.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohamad Farouk Eshak, in a statement today, said the 38-year-old APM honorary officer gave his statement yesterday together with the individual who viraled the video.

He said the investigation found the 43-year-old individual who viraled the video worked as a security guard and was a volunteer with APM.

He was then detained by police after his statement was taken as he was positive for methamphetamine and had an online gambling application in his mobile phone.

“The suspect is being remanded for three days from today to assist in the investigation while the officer was allowed to go after his statement was recorded by police.

“Five men, who are also members of APM and were at the location of the incident, were also present at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters today for the investigation,” he said.

Bernama had earlier reported that police had opened an investigation paper on the viraling of a video on Facebook on an APM officer entering the landslide area, said to be without permission.

In the 55-second video that has gone viral since yesterday, the APM officer was seen questioning the action of Mohamad Farouk who did not allow the APM team to enter the disaster area.

The landslide incident in Taman Bukit Permai 2, about 6 pm last Thursday, had resulted in four deaths, one person slightly injured and 15 houses and 10 vehicles affected. — Bernama