Online fraud, abandoned housing projects under spotlight in Dewan Rakyat today

A general view of Parliament building in Kuala Lumpur March 29, 2018. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Online purchase fraud and government action relating to abandoned housing projects are among the issues expected to be raised in the Dewan Rakyat today.

According to the Order Paper published on the Parliament website, two questions relating to online purchase fraud are listed among the 10 main questions, during today's question and answer session.

Su Keong Siong (PH-Kampar) is scheduled to ask the Home Minister about the statistics of online purchase fraud cases from 2019 to 2021, and measures taken to curb the problem so that it does not affect the vibrancy of the new form of business.

Meanwhile, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail (PH-Pandan) will ask the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister regarding the latest total loss from fraud through online and electronic media; and the comprehensive and integrated action of the authorities, relevant agencies and telecommunication companies to address this issue.

Also, Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub (BN-Machang) will ask the Housing and Local Government Minister to state the ministry's action on the issue of abandoned housing projects and the solution in dealing with the problem of abandoned people’s housing project (PPR) units.

After the session ends, the sitting will continue with the winding up debate on the motion of thanks to the royal address from eight ministries, beginning with the International Trade and Industry Ministry. — Bernama