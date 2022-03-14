Distraught mum at Muara Tebas Wharf as search for Bintawa toddler continues

Dynasty Chang (centre) being helped by her husband and a relative as they left the Muara Tebas Wharf March 14, 2022. — Picture by Jacqueline David/Borneo Post

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, March 14 — The mother of four-year-old Eric Chang Wei Jie, who had allegedly been murdered, broke down and cried at the Muara Tebas Wharf as the second day of the search for her son’s body was being conducted.

Previously identified as Dynasty Chang, she was allowed on the wharf with her husband, whose name is not immediately known, and two relatives at 3.45pm.

Eric’s mother, who is said to be seven months pregnant, wailed uncontrollably and cried out for her son, who had gone missing since March 7, 2022, as her husband supported her on the wharf.

She almost fainted as she was led away by her family and had to be helped to the search’s operation centre nearby.

It is learnt that Eric’s parents and relatives had arrived at noon but were turned away by the police as they did not identify themselves. The wharf has been cordoned off by the police.

The search operation, which involves the police, the Fire and Rescue Department and the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, is covering two to three nautical miles from the wharf.

The search operation today was postponed at 5.30pm due to poor weather and will continue tomorrow.

“In view of the rain, we have called upon a stand down today. The operation will continue at 7am tomorrow,” an officer said when met at the operation centre.

The operation started yesterday after Eric’s caretaker, who was arrested on March 9, purportedly confessed to police that she knew what had happened to the toddler.

She and her husband then led the police to the Muara Tebas Wharf where the child’s body was believed to have been dumped.

Kuching police chief ACP Ashmon Bajah said in a statement yesterday that the case has been reclassified under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, adding that the caretaker and her husband would be remanded further to assist in the investigations.

Eric’s parents were also detained when the caretaker and husband were taken in by the police last Friday.

Eric was reported missing by his mother on March 7 at the Bintawa police station at 7.42pm after he had gone missing since 9am that day. — Borneo Post