Decision on Abdul Azeez’s appeal against corruption, money laundering charges set on March 21

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex February 23, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — The decision regarding former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim to strike out corruption and money laundering charges against him will be known on March 21.

Abdul Azeez’s counsel, Amer Hamzah Arshad told reporters today that they received an email from the Appeals Court on March 9 informing them about the date of the decision of their appeal.

Abdul Azeez, 55, is appealing against the Kuala Lumpur High Court’s decision on March 12 dismissing his bid to strike off three corruption charges and 10 money laundering charges against him.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin said during the dismissal that the court found that the charges were not defective and were based on legal provisions.

The High Court also allowed Abdul Azeez, who is the Baling MP, to postpone his trial at the Sessions Court here pending the outcome of the decision on his appeal at the Appeals Court.

Abdul Azeez is facing three charges of receiving bribes worth RM5.2 million relating to a road project in Perak and Kedah as well as 10 money laundering charges involving a total of RM13.9 million that he allegedly received from Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd.

He is accused of committing the corruption offences at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak here on Dec 8, 2010 and at Affin Bank, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Selangor on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018, while the money laundering acts were committed around the Klang Valley between March 8, 2010 and August 30, 2018. — Bernama