BN chief to have audience with Sultan of Johor this afternoon, says Hasni

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (right) leaves the Johor Umno office after a meeting in Johor Baru March 14, 2022. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, March 14 — Umno president and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will have an audience with the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on the appointment of the Johor Mentri Besar this afternoon.

This was confirmed by Johor BN chairman and caretaker Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“This is the normal process. After the Election Commission has announced the election results, the (Umno) president will have an audience (with the Sultan),” he told reporters briefly when met at the Johor Umno headquarters here today.

In the Johor state election on Saturday (March 12), BN regained power with more than a two-thirds majority, capturing 40 of the 56 seats contested.

Earlier, Ahmad Zahid was seen arriving at the Umno headquarters in Jalan Yahya Awal at 2.30 pm and spent about 20 minutes there.

During the campaigning, Ahmad Zahid named Hasni, who contested and won in Benut, as BN’s Mentri Besar candidate if the coalition won the election. — Bernama