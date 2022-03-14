Ampang landslide: Civil Defence Force officer, FB account owner to record statement tomorrow, say police

A general view of the landslide area at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang March 12, 2022. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 14 — Police will call up a Civil Defence Force (APM) officer and the owner of a Facebook account over the issues related to the landslide incident site at Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang, here, on Thursday.

The APM officer would be summoned for entering the location without permission, while the other individual for uploading a video showing the disaster operation commander giving instructions at the location.

Ampang Jaya district police chief Mohamad Farouk Eshak, in a statement today, said the individuals would be called at 11 am tomorrow to record their statements at the Ampang Jaya district police headquarters.

Yesterday, police have opened an investigation paper into a video posted on Facebook showing an APM officer entering the landslide incident site without permission.

In the 55-second clip, which went viral yesterday, the APM officer was seen questioning Mohamad Farouk’s action disallowing the APM team members from entering the disaster area.

On Thursday (March 10), a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 in Ampang claimed four lives and injured one victim, besides affecting 15 houses and 10 vehicles. — Bernama