Over 200 residents ordered to vacate homes after cracks found near site of landslide in Ampang

Residents living near the site of a landslide at Taman Bukit Permai 2 were ordered to evacuate their homes in Ampang March 11, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — More than 200 residents from 48 houses in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang were ordered to vacate their houses following cracks found at the landslide location due to land movements.

Hulu Langat district officer Dr Ani Ahmad said the order to evacuate immediately issued to give space to the authorities to conduct a detailed study.

“Occupants of 48 houses in four lanes were directed to relocate to avoid any untoward incident considering the uncertain weather now.

“We are setting up a temporary evacuation centre (PPS) at the Ampang Jaya Municipality Council (MPAJ) Community Hall located near the landslide location,” he said in a media conference at the incident location here today.

Ani said so far, no victims are at the PPS as they choose to stay with relatives, hotels or homestays nearby.

Nonetheless, the PPS is open to residents who wish to stay there temporarily.

He said a district disaster management centre involving the cooperation of several agencies, among them, MPAJ, Public Work Department (JKR), police, and the Fire and Rescue Department was set up to formulate a more organised strategy on handling the incident.

“So far, cleaning work could not be carried out as the stability of the slope has not been established,” he said.

The landslide in Taman Bukit Permai 2, Ampang at 5.54 pm yesterday took four lives and left one person injured apart from causing damage to 15 houses and 10 vehicles. — Bernama



