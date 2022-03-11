Johor polls: Perling and Kempas — a tale of two state seats

A general view of Kempas in Johor Baru March 10, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BARU, March 11 — To those familiar with southern Johor, Perling and Kempas seem relatively detached from the hustle and bustle of the city centre, yet they might be surprised to discover the neighbouring state seats are considered part of the district of Johor Baru.

In terms of geographic location, Perling skirts Sungai Segget and continues right up to the Bukit Indah residential area from Jalan Skudai, while Kempas borders the suburb of Larkin and extends to the fringes of Skudai.

Perling and Kempas might sit adjacent to each other, but they couldn’t be more different in terms of social demographics, and this is expected to come into play when voters cast their ballots tomorrow.

A general view of Perling in Johor Baru March 10, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

What residents say

Perling consists of several established neighbourhoods, up-and-coming residential areas, and built-up commercial zones. It is a racially mixed constituency.

With good infrastructure and public amenities, the area tends to attract affluent Johoreans.

Taman Perling, Bandar Uda Utama, and parts of Bukit Indah are popular bedroom communities for Johoreans who commuted daily to Singapore for work in pre-pandemic times.

Taman Perling resident, David Yeow, told Malay Mail that the constituency offers easy access to both the Johor Causeway in the city as well as the Second Link Expressway in Gelang Patah.

“Basically, Perling is strategically located and ideal for me when I worked in Singapore before the border closure.

“Even with my new job as a financial consultant, I consider my home in Taman Perling as centrally located because I can reach most parts of Johor Baru within 30 minutes or less,” said the 39-year-old who now works locally.

However, Yeow was clear that an economic transformation is urgently needed to kickstart ailing, Covid-hit businesses in Perling.

“Things have been improving since the gradual reopening of economic sectors, but more can still be done as several businesses here have shut due to the prolonged lockdown over the past two years,” he said.

Since campaigning for the Johor state polls began on February 26, Kempas has been in the spotlight on account of its high-stakes seven-cornered contest. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Kempas, on the other hand, is not considered as desirable an address as Perling.

It could be described as semi-urban and comprises older residential neighbourhoods, along with villages and factories scattered along its interior trunk roads.

Resident Mohd Shahrin Yusoff told Malay Mail that the majority Malay constituency has a larger lower-to-middle income group compared to Perling.

“Kempas is still a developing area with certain places quite rundown and in need of sprucing up.

“As a long-time resident, I would say Kempas developed organically without much planning in the past,” said the 42-year-old office administrator who lives in the Kempas Denai area of the constituency.

Mohd Shahrin said about 10 years ago, it was not surprising to see a new building erected next to a row of old shophouses in Kempas.

He however said things have been slowly changing over the past few years as better infrastructure has brought development to Kempas.

“I hope that the next state assemblyman will push for better amenities as Kempas is slated to be part of an integrated transport hub called Kempas Sentral,” he said.

Battle for Kempas

Since campaigning for the Johor state polls began on February 26, Kempas has been in the spotlight on account of its high-stakes seven-cornered contest.

PKR’s Kempas candidate Napsiah Khamis meets the people at Restaurant Sayam in Kempas March 4, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

The seven hopefuls running for the state seat are Datuk Ramlee Bohani of Barisan Nasional (BN), Napsiah Khamis Maharan (PKR), Nornekman Osman of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), Nur Faizal Abdullah of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and three independents — Mohd Azwan Abd Rahman, Mohd Suhimi A Rahman and Mohd Hambali Munadi.

According to the latest Election Commission (EC) census, Kempas has a total of 62,011 registered voters, comprising 55 per cent Malays, 31 per cent Chinese and 11 per cent Indians.

Mohd Sharin said of the seven candidates, he only sees BN, PKR and Pejuang as serious contenders.

“Despite the multi-cornered contest, I believe that those from Kempas like myself will know who to vote for come Saturday,” said Mohd Shahrin, admitting that BN’s Ramlee seems to have a slight advantage in Kempas.

He added that Ramlee was consistent when it came to helping Kempas residents even when the constituency fell under PH and PN.

However, first-time Kempas voter Siti Radiah AB said it was a confusing election for her, as previously, there were only two to three candidates and their respective parties.

The 28-year-old assistant retail supervisor said she was having a hard time deciding who to vote for.

“My family has always supported BN as my parents came from households with a high regard for late information minister Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat, who was an active parliamentary representative here in the 80s and 90s.

“I am not so politically inclined but I will nevertheless fulfil my civic duty and vote for the person who I think can champion Kempas on Saturday,” said Siti Radiah.

In Election 2018, the Perling state seat was considered the second top seat for DAP and third overall for PH in terms of majority. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Showdown in Perling

As for Perling, the state seat has a total of 101,263 voters, with Malays making up 38 per cent, followed by Chinese at 46 per cent and Indians at 13 per cent.

In Election 2018, the Perling state seat was considered the second top seat for DAP and third overall for PH in terms of majority.

This time around, Perling will see a battle involving three candidates representing their respective coalitions.

They are Johor DAP chief Liew Chin Tong (PH), Pulai Wanita MCA chief Tan Hiang Kee (BN) and Gerakan vice-president Koo Shiaw Lee (PN).

Yeow said he would have supported Perling’s outgoing assemblyman Cheo Yee How as he had seen his service in the constituency.

“I like the fact that he made the effort to meet his constituents on a regular basis in the markets and busy commercial areas of Perling.

Johor DAP chairman Liew Chin Tong speaks at the Ceramah Mega, main operations room for DUN N49 Kota Iskandar, Skudai March 1, 2022. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

“All assemblymen should be like Cheo who is approachable and realistic about his goals for Perling,” he said, adding that DAP’s new candidate Liew, despite being the party’s Johor chief, has yet to prove if he can match Cheo’s past performance on the ground.

Cheo was allegedly among the five DAP rebels who triggered a Johor DAP feud that saw him, and outgoing Skudai assemblyman Tan Hong Pin replaced as candidates last month.

For Taman Bukit Indah resident Eric Lim, he believes the PH coalition has lost its shine over the past two years.

“Despite that, I strongly believe that we need a strong Opposition and Liew as the PH candidate can make a difference as he is seen as the next generation of leaders to helm DAP.

“This is an important point as we also need a strong voice in the state assembly,” said the 36-year-old assistant engineer.

Meanwhile, Taman Perling resident, Ikmal Ismail, 45, said BN’s Perling candidate would be his choice.

He said his family has supported the coalition since his childhood in nearby Kempas.

“Perling would receive the needed assistance as I am confident that BN will lead the state this time round.

“I know that BN only has a slim chance of winning Perling, unlike Kempas, but I can’t relate to the PH candidate who is from DAP,” said Ikmal, adding that he was disappointed with PH’s 22 months in power, especially their alleged failure to handle certain matters.

High stakes

After almost two weeks of campaigning, most political observers expect that the state election will see larger gains in Malay areas by Umno, the lynchpin of BN.

In the 14th general election (GE14) in 2018, Umno and BN were swept from power by PH, as led by former prime minister and current Pejuang chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

BN also lost control of the state government for the first time in six decades, as PH managed to secure a substantial 17-seat majority in the 56-seat state assembly.

The examples of both Perling and Kempas paint a scenario where BN will secure the Malay areas and maybe even make some inroads into marginal PH seats held by PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah). — Picture by Hari Anggara

However, the examples of both Perling and Kempas paint a scenario where BN will secure the Malay areas and maybe even make some inroads into marginal PH seats held by PKR and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah).

The fact remains that most DAP-held areas are difficult for BN and PN to penetrate as they were won with very large majorities in 2018. Both Skudai and Perling are good examples, with a whopping 35,126 and 19,533 majority, respectively.

Tomorrow is polling day for the Johor state election.

The EC announced a total of 2,539,606 voters out of 2,597,742 registered voters are eligible to cast their ballots tomorrow. Johor also has 36,729 postal voters.

So far, 21,407 have cast their ballots during early voting Tuesday.